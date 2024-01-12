Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.53.

Get Accolade alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACCD

Accolade Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,383 shares of company stock worth $606,622. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 46.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accolade by 40.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.