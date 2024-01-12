Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) SVP Barry R. Goldman Sells 1,900 Shares

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $224.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.22. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $230.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.