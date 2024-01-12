Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE AYI opened at $224.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.22. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $230.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.