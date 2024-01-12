ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 4,919 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,299.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $14.05 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,300 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,269,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,611,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

