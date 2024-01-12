Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of ACET opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 287.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 114.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

