Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC owned 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR opened at $94.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $115.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

