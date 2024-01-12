Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

NYSE KR opened at $45.85 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

