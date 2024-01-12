Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

