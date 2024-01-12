Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 162 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Bank of America raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

FANG opened at $151.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average of $151.44.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

