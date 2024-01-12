Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 1,738 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 174,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone by 112.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 99,574 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

