Advisor Partners II LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Advisor Partners II LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 318,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

AGZ stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.80 and a 12-month high of $109.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

