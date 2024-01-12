Advisor Partners II LLC Buys New Stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

