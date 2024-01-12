Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Advisor Partners II LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Dover by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Dover by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dover by 3,103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 334,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $147.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

