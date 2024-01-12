Advisor Partners II LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $135.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.