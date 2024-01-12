Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,239,000 after acquiring an additional 231,309 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

