Advisor Partners II LLC Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisor Partners II LLC cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,858,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,298,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $62.25 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

