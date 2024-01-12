Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after buying an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of RY stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

