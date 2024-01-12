Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 18.7% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,215.71 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $586.60 and a twelve month high of $1,215.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,098.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $942.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,003.50.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

