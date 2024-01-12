Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at about $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $59,302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

