Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 29,380 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,380 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $113,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 9.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 71.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 622,041 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 93.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.