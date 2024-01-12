Advisor Partners II LLC Trims Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cogent Communications worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cogent Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cogent Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

