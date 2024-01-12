AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

ACM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

AECOM Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

