Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFN shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

TSE:AFN opened at C$54.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$43.41 and a 52 week high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$410.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.10 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 5.7468927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

