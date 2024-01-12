agilon health, inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

agilon health stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.53.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

