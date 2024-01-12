agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

