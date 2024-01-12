Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE AL opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 296.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

