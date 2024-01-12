Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
Air T stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.