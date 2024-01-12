Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Air T stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

