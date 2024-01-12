Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 29,252 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,021,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,199,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.45 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $32,904,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.