Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.68.

ALHC stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.44. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.05.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $28,898.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,298 shares of company stock valued at $96,650 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

