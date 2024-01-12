Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Financial Survey

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 24.25% 26.08% 21.74% Ideal Power -6,090.32% -62.45% -55.72%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $1.07 billion 4.83 $187.36 million $1.30 20.68 Ideal Power $200,000.00 232.35 -$7.19 million ($1.53) -5.10

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allegro MicroSystems and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $48.86, suggesting a potential upside of 81.69%. Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.47%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Ideal Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

