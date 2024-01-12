Alliance Global Partners Weighs in on Tilray Inc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Tilray Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Tilray has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.59.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
