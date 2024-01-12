Alliance Global Partners Weighs in on Tilray Inc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Tilray has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 3.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 350,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tilray by 6.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,140,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 270,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

