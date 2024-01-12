Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

ALLY stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 72.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,445 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 424.2% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

