Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.85.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $195.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.10 and a 1-year high of $242.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.