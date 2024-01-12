Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $256,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $143.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average is $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $146.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.