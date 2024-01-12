Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Up 0.8 %

AMCR stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

