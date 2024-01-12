American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in American Assets Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 323,354 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
