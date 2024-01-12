AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

AME stock opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $165.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day moving average of $155.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AMETEK by 48.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 441,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.