Analysts Offer Predictions for Portage Biotech Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.14. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

