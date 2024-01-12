Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Price Target at $20.56

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.26 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,801 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

