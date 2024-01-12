Analysts Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Target Price at $64.00

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of CSR opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 311.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

