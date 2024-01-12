Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) PT at $79.06

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,295,000 after acquiring an additional 321,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,162.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

