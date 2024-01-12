Analysts Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) PT at $47.75

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

PNM Resources Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.37. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

