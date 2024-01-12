Analysts Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) PT at $47.75

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNM Resources
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources
PNM Resources Price Performance
PNM stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.37. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PNM Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.59%.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
See Also
