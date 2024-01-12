Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $147.25

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $120.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.