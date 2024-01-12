Analysts Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Target Price at $10.44

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

