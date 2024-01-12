Analysts Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Price Target at $49.16

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.16.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. B. Riley initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Analysts expect that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,361,000 after acquiring an additional 180,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in YETI by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,155,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,830,000 after buying an additional 3,027,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,167,000 after buying an additional 479,285 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

