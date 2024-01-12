Analyzing Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $84.79 million 9.83 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -14.52 Argo Blockchain $38.92 million 0.03 N/A GBX 2.20 ($0.03) 0.11

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Argo Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Applied Digital and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Applied Digital and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Argo Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Argo Blockchain.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

