Analyzing Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aryzta and Freshpet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aryzta N/A N/A N/A $0.59 1.57 Freshpet $595.34 million 6.88 -$59.49 million ($1.08) -78.66

Aryzta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshpet. Freshpet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aryzta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aryzta N/A N/A N/A Freshpet -7.22% -5.37% -3.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Aryzta and Freshpet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aryzta and Freshpet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aryzta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freshpet 0 5 7 1 2.69

Freshpet has a consensus price target of $89.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Freshpet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Aryzta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Aryzta shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Freshpet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aryzta beats Freshpet on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers. In addition, it sells product under the Hiestaud, Mette Munk, Pre Pain, Cuisine de France, Coup de Pates, La Carte, Oh My Sweetness, and Fornetti brands. ARYZTA AG was founded in 1897 and is based in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

