Analyzing Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) & Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Hempstract.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $606.75 million 2.67 $217.01 million N/A N/A Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Hempstract’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 21.24% 95.51% 12.65% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Hempstract on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Hempstract

(Get Free Report)

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.