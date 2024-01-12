Analyzing MarketWise (MKTW) and Its Competitors

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) is one of 420 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MarketWise to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.28% -2.23% 1.34% MarketWise Competitors -47.12% -128.68% -7.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MarketWise and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67 MarketWise Competitors 2001 13321 27660 716 2.62

Volatility & Risk

MarketWise currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.97%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than its competitors.

MarketWise has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise’s competitors have a beta of 0.26, indicating that their average share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MarketWise and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million $17.99 million 11.00 MarketWise Competitors $2.39 billion $236.22 million -12.59

MarketWise’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise. MarketWise is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

MarketWise pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. MarketWise pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 46.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketWise is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

MarketWise beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

