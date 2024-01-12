Analyzing System1 (NYSE:SST) & Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44% Rumble -109.39% -30.48% -26.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares System1 and Rumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $826.65 million 0.19 -$373.46 million N/A N/A Rumble $80.53 million 17.79 -$11.40 million ($0.43) -8.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1.

56.7% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for System1 and Rumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rumble 0 0 1 0 3.00

System1 presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Rumble has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.45%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Rumble.

Volatility & Risk

System1 has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

System1 beats Rumble on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

